Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 sneak peeks: Erin, Eddie clash

As you prepare to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 over on CBS, do you want to learn a little more about what’s next?

Well, we recognize here that the title for this episode is “Past History,” and this is a story where past relationships are going to be front and center.

So what is at the cornerstone of this episode? Let’s just say it is a complicated dynamic with Erin and Eddie at the center of it. Eddie gets involved in a case with an accused woman who she feels may be innocent, and it just so happens that Erin’s ex Jack is also involved. This leads to Eddie actually being willing to work with Erin’s ex and in the end, conflict between Vanessa Ray and Bridget Moynahan’s characters.

In a series of sneak peeks that you can see for this episode over at this link, there are a lot of big questions that are raised. What’s one of the big ones? It is simply a matter of whether Eddie is in the wrong for working against the prosecution. Of course, we don’t think that she is just trying to stir the pot for the sake of doing so. One of the things that we’ve learned about this character over time is that she’s going to do whatever she thinks is best, even if at times it looks like she’s going against the police. It’s quite a responsibility for her to take on, but we’re not sure that she knows any other way.

While all of this is going on with Eddie in this episode, there are also a few other stories to take note of, as well, including Frank figuring out how to discipline his grandson Joe Hill. He’s a great cop, but he also breaks the rules sometimes to get the job done. As you would imagine, that is a problem.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

