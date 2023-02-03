Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 spoilers: Erin vs. Eddie?

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 premiere — what can we say about it now?

For one, the title here is “Past History,” and of course that makes us think that backstory is going to be a huge part of what you see — especially when it comes to Erin. She’s got a lot on her plate in between her campaign for District Attorney and also some of what’s going on with her current job, and that could make it even harder when there are other people who enter the fray. That could include both Eddie and Jack over the course of this hour.

Also, be prepared to see a little bit more of Will Hochman as Joe in this story, as we end up seeing Frank have to make some tough decisions in regards to him. Check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13 synopsis below for other insight:

“Past History” – Danny and Baez race against the clock to catch a serial killer targeting young women across the city. Also, Erin and Eddie clash when Eddie intervenes in a murder case and Erin’s personal life; and Frank must decide how to discipline his grandson Joe Hill (Will Hochman) when Joe breaks protocol while working on a joint task force with the FBI, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Feb. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is there anything in here that could have long-term ramifications?

We’re not sure there is but in the end, isn’t that okay? Here is a reminder that procedural stories are truly the Blue Bloods bread and butter. We do like it when things can be a little bit more continuous here and there, but we’ve also learned not to necessarily expect that out of this show. If we did, after all, we’d be setting ourselves up for some inevitable disappointment.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 13 episode 13?

