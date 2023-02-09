Velma season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at HBO Max?

Following the end of season 1 today, what is there to say about a Velma season 2 renewal over at HBO Max? Or, are we officially at the end of the road here?

Well, let’s just say that this situation is complicated, to put it mildly. There is an argument that the animated series from Mindy Kaling, based of course of the Scooby-Doo classic, is going to be dead and buried. The reviews have been overwhelmingly negative and beyond that, this is a series that the streaming service barely even promoted before its launch. However, the first couple of episodes did generate a lot of viewership, though that may have been the curiosity factor more than anything else.

The thing that would really determine the future of Velma more so than any other thing is whether or not people legitimately stuck with the show in the weeks after the premiere, and that can be a really tough thing to piece together or figure out. Remember that the streaming service does not frequently release viewership figures for any of their shows and with that, they are certainly not saying much of anything here! We still remain in the dark and things could stay that way for at least a little while longer moving forward.

Ultimately, what we’d personally like to see more than a season 2 is here is a new Scooby-Doo show that could somewhat bridge the gap between the classic cartoons and what we saw in Velma. Is there a way to create something that does evolve the characters and feel more adult, without giving into some of the classic trappings of animated series? It felt at times like Velma was trying too hard to be like some other streaming shows in this genre and, at times, it had a bit of an identity crisis. That was somewhat surprising, given that it has one of the most tried-and-true IPs out there.

Do you think we’re going to be seeing a Velma season 2 over at HBO Max?

