Is Walker: Independence new tonight on The CW, Feb. 9?

Is Walker: Independence new tonight on The CW?

Of course, we wish we could help by sharing some good news in regards to another episode coming on tonight … but we’re going to be waiting a little bit longer on that. The Walker prequel is in the midst of a hiatus at the moment, but we are closing in on the end of it! You will see new episodes on the air again starting on February 16, and we even know of another one coming on the 23rd!

If you want to get more news about these two stories in particular, all you have to do is check out the attached synopses…

Season 1 episode 11, “The Pittsburgh Windmill” – BEAT THEM AT THEIR OWN GAME – Abby (Kat McNamara) proposes a scheme to reroute the railroad away from Calian’s (Justin Johnson Cortez) tribal land. Tom (Greg Hovanessian) finds the tables turned while attempting to take down his brother. Kate (Katie Findlay) and Kai (Lawrence Kao) navigate their fractured friendship while Gus (Philemon Chambers) remains convinced that Tom is up to no good. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Geoff Shotz (#111). Original airdate 2/16/2023.

Season 1 episode 12, “How We Got Here” – SANCTUARY – Through a series of letters Gus (Philemon Chambers) writes to his late wife, the origin stories of Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), Kai (Lawrence Kao), Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), and Tom (Greg Hovanessian) are revealed along with the role each played in each other’s destiny. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Sheelin Choksey (#112). Original airdate 2/23/2023.

This latter episode certainly feels like one designed to set the stage for the finale and be somewhat experimental in nature. Since it’s currently unclear if we are going to see a season 2 of the show, it’s nice to get this sort of backstory. (Of course, we do still want a season 2, which is a reminder to keep watching.)

