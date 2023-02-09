A Million Little Things season 5 finale premiere: Is Gary dead?

We knew entering that A Million Little Things season 5 started off with a big question mark: Who was the funeral for? We knew that Gary was diagnosed with cancer at the end of season 4, and he was preparing for the idea that he would die. He even left messages for his unborn child in the event that he did not make it.

For a few seconds, it did appear that the funeral was for James Roday Rodriguez’s character … but that turned out to not be the case. Instead, it was revealed shortly after that the funeral was for his father. Gary was trying to handle the news of his passing with humor, and with filling his schedule with time spent as a driving instructor. Can you really be altogether shocked about that? We wouldn’t be. This is who this character is, and we also think he’s thought about death so much that he’s over doing it.

One other thing we should note? Seven months have passed since some of the end of last season, and that means that Maggie is very much getting close to giving birth. Gary is still not out of the woods — he is still recording videos, but he’s still trying to live his life.

At the end of the episode, Gary got more of an official diagnosis. He’s never going to be completely cancer-free, but there are plenty of reasons he can manage it live a long and healthy life.

Overall…

This was a surprisingly heartfelt premiere for a show that made us worried for a substantial period of time during the hiatus. We’re sure that there are still some hard times coming, but for now, we can leave with a smile on our face.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

