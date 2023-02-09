The Flash season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Who is the ‘new’ Caitlin?

Danielle Panabaker is back on The Flash season 9, but is she playing Caitlin Snow or Killer Frost? Not exactly. Rather, this is an entirely new person she is taking on, but someone who is around for a very specific reason.

In a new interview with Deadline following last night’s premiere, showrunner Eric Wallace made it abundantly clear that there are a lot of plans to explore big things for this character coming up, and you won’t have to wait long at all to get some answers:

Well, Danielle Panabaker’s character says in the premiere, ‘I am not Frost and I am not Caitlin.’ That is the truth. The question then becomes not only who is this person, but why are they here? Why now? And what will they do as far as feeding into The Flash? Folks aren’t going to have to wait long at all. They’re gonna find out in Episode 2 who this person is — what her name is, what abilities she may or may not have. But her season long arc is a mystery about, Why is she here right now? I’ve talked to Danielle about this, and she’s super excited. I told her that her character is so integral to the series finale when we face our final big bad. Flash cannot win the final battle against the evil facing Central City in our final episode without the help of this new character, and that’s why she is here right now. But does she even know that? That’s the journey she’s on. It’s a journey of self discovery.

It certainly made sense to have Danielle back following the events of last season, just as it makes sense to incorporate as many other alumni into the remaining episodes as possible. So much of the next season should really be considered a love letter to a lot of the fans, who stuck with the series through thick and then — and, of course, it goes beyond just The Flash into the greater Arrowverse. How else can you explain Javicia Leslie as Red Death?

