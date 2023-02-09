The Flash season 9 premiere: Javicia Leslie playing Red Death!

Just in case anyone needed it following The Flash season 9 premiere, we have confirmation: Javicia Leslie is playing Red Death! This comic-book villain was first referenced on The CW series years ago and since that time, we’ve just been waiting to have them pop up behind the scenes.

Well, let’s just say that the waiting is now officially over! At the conclusion of tonight’s premiere, we saw the character surface for the first time, and TVLine confirms that the former Batwoman star is playing the character. This is not a repeat of a specific story from the comics, but there is something pretty epic that you will see from her in due time. Here is some of what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say on that to the aforementioned publication:

“[There] has to be a reason for this character to be not just obsessed with Barry Allen but hate his guts enough to try to take him down and ruin his world … That will become obvious, but it takes a few episodes to peel back the onion of why she hates Barry so much. And I think the audience is going to love it.”

Our hope, of course, is that there’s going to be opportunities to really let Leslie shine in this role and be a very different character than she was as the Ryan Wilder we know and love. One thing we absolutely do love, of course, is that we’re getting to see this character get a little more love from the Arrowverse after the cancellation at the end of season 3. We really want this final season of The Flash to be as much of a love letter to the entire Arrowverse as it possibly can, no matter what show we are talking about.

What did you think overall about the events of The Flash season 9 premiere?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — we will have other insight on the way. (Photo: The CW.)

