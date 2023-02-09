Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Season 24 episode 14

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it comes as much of a shock, but we want more on the series here soon! The question, of course, is whether or not we’re going to be getting it.

Without further ado, let’s start off here by saying the bad news: There is no new installment of the show tonight. We have had a nice little run as of late (including a very buzzworthy scene for Benson and Stabler), but we’re now staring a hiatus plainly in the face. We hope some of that will be revisited down the road, but in the near future, the focus could be on something a little bit different — of course, the cases. There are some difficult ones coming in season 24 episode 14 and episode 15. Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the attached synopses…

Season 24 episode 14, “Dutch Tears” – 02/16/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A recently released convict goes looking for his arresting officer, Fin Tutuola. Carisi tries to get an arrest warrant without a positive suspect ID. TV-14

Season 14 episode 15, “King of the Moon” – 02/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : A man with dementia confesses to murder, but Benson and Carisi believe there’s more to the case. When rumors swirl around the squadroom, Fin presses Velasco for the truth. Directed by Mariska Hargitay. TV-14

Of course, it’s always going to be fun to see Hargitay behind the scenes as a director, since it allows her to show another big part of what she can do as an artist. We also know that she puts so much emotion and empathy for victims into some of these stories, so we’re looking forward to see how things are handled.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 14?

Are you sad the show is off the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other great updates down the road. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

