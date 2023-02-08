The Bachelor episode 4 spoilers: Zach’s latest ‘crisis’

As so many of you know at this point, The Bachelor episode 4 is airing on ABC this coming Monday, and it will feature Zach Shallcross and many of his women heading off to an international destination! There is a lot of fun you could see as everyone heads down to the Bahamas, but of course also some more conflict.

After all, remember this: Some of the women start to know each other rather well at this point, and that could lead to issues when a few of them start to develop strong opinions about the others. Is someone here strictly for fame? (Note that we say strictly because every person wants that here to some extent. Otherwise, they wouldn’t be on this show at all.)

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full The Bachelor episode 4 synopsis below:

This week, Zach and the remaining women set off on their international journey to find love, starting off on the romantic beaches of The Bahamas. First up, Zach sets sail to explore the world’s largest underwater sculpture and see how deep his connection with one lucky girl can grow. The next day, Zach invites the women to a fish-fry party, but drama bubbles up when one woman refuses to let someone steal him away. That night, after learning one person may not be here for the right reasons, Zach addresses his concerns head-on. Later, Zach ventures out on his second one-on-one on a wild ATV ride through the forest on “The Bachelor,” MONDAY, FEB. 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The thing most important to remember here can be found via the key art above, which coins Zach as “Mr. Right Reasons” and suggests that he is going to do whatever he can to avoid anything too messy. He just sent home Christina despite her being a one-time contender. If someone does get branded as there for fame, it could doom their chances in the end.

What are you the most interested in seeing on The Bachelor episode 4?

Have any huge predictions? Share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for other updates all about the show moving forward. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

