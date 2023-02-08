The Chi season 6 premiere date: Impact of spin-offs?

When are we going to see The Chi season 6 premiere over on Showtime? We are still waiting for more information on that! We know that work is being done on the future of the show and yet, there are still a number of questions.

What is one of the big ones? Well, at the moment it’s a simple one of further extensions to the franchise, especially since it seems as though there are already some ideas in the works here behind the scenes…

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the folks at the premium-cable network are already contemplating new spin-off ideas based on this show, and this comes on the heels of Paramount executive Chris McCarthy attempting to pivot Showtime before it becomes known as “Paramount+ with Showtime” down the road. That means a larger focus on franchises, and there is no doubt that this is one of their more successful long-term shows.

We should note that for now, there is no guarantee that we’re going to see additional off-shoots for The Chi but clearly, the idea is out there. So does any of this ultimately impact when the next season could premiere? You do have to wonder, given that a lot of shows are scaled out in order to present good promotional opportunities to their spin-offs.

In this particular case, though, we’re talking about a theoretical spin-off as opposed to something concrete. Work is already being done on season 6 of the flagship show and we don’t think future plans will have much of an impact here. That means, more than likely, that we are going to be seeing the next batch of episodes premiere when we get around to the summer. It could be earlier than that, but a lot depends on what the plans are for the schedule after Yellowjackets, which is premiering on March 24. There is also, after all, another season of Billions also in production.

