YOU season 4 episode 5: Is Rhys the Eat the Rich Killer?

Following the events of YOU season 4 episode 5 on Netflix, let’s rejoice that we got some answers — and plenty of them!

For the first several episodes of the season, there was a big question thrown out there in regards to the Eat the Rich Killer. They were the person responsible for taking out multiple people, and for a time where harassing and tormenting Joe. As a matter of fact, they knew that Jonathan Moore was really Joe Goldberg, which was a pretty big problem within itself.

There were a few teases throughout the first part of season 4 that Rhys was in fact the killer — he was different from most of his super-rich friends, but it wasn’t something that Joe was altogether willing to entertain at first. That changed over time. After Roald hunted “Jonathan” down, however, think he was the killer, everything started to change. Rhys revealed himself, and also announced publicly that he was running for Mayor. (The main reason we saw Rhys coming is that Ed Speleers is so great at playing nefarious characters — just look at what he did on Outlander in the past.)

Moving into the next part of the season, we imagine that a big part of the story is going to revolve around Joe doing whatever he can in order to ensure that he’s able to stop Rhys from killing anyone else. This is commanding so much of his attention, even to the extent that he was able to avoid some of Kate’s advances. This is something that could become a big deal later, but at the time of this writing, we are not here as of late.

What did you think about the events of YOU season 4 episode 5, including the big Rhys reveal?

Did you think that the Rhys – Eat the Rich Killer twist was particularly satisfying? Be sure to share below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

