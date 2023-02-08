National Treasure: Edge of History season 2: Renewed, canceled?

Following the big season 1 finale today, what could the future hold when it comes to a National Treasure: Edge of History season 2? Disney+ has a big opportunity to continue this show; whether or not they do, however, is a totally different story.

For now, let’s just start things off with where they currently stand: At the moment, the streaming service has yet to say anything definite when it comes to the future of the spin-off series. We do think from the start, there was hope that more could be made here. Just remember, after all, that this is a particularly well-known brand thanks to the Nicolas Cage movies, but not having Cage play a main role here led to a lot of frustration from diehard fans. There’s still a lot of compelling stuff here, but Disney+ (like so many other streaming services before it) does not reveal viewership data to anyone on the outside. Instead, we’re just left to sit around and wonder, and that is precisely the spot that we find ourselves in as this given moment in time.

If we were to wage an early guess as to what is going on here, it is that the streamer is going to spend the next month looking at the viewership for National Treasure: Edge of History season 1 and determining what they want to do from here. We do think that there is always going to be a demand for franchises there, but that doesn’t mean that this is the right franchise at all. Remember how much they already have invested in everything tied to Marvel and Star Wars.

Even if this show does get canceled, we don’t necessarily think that it means that National Treasure is going to be going anywhere in the relatively near future. There could always be another movie, though that is predicated on some level on the involvement of Cage.

For now, just enjoy the finale and the season that we got!

What do you most want to see when it comes to a National Treasure: Edge of History season 2?

Do you think there is a good chance of it happening? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

