9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 4: Rafael Silva on Carlos’ fate

As you get ready for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 4 on Fox next week, go ahead and prepare for some drama! Based on the end of episode 3, we already know that Carlos is in a pretty difficult spot … and there is no real evidence that it’s about to get any easier.

Entering this episode, the good news is that the character is still alive despite being knocked out. However, there is no guarantee that he will be able to exit this situation in one piece at all. Speaking on this further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Rafael Silva (who plays the character) had to say on the future:

We’re going to see Carlos in a position where he has never been in: a complete loss of control over the situation. And this boy’s going to be in trouble. I can’t really say much more, but Carlos is going to be in a place he often avoids. Carlos is going to be in a place where he…. How do I say this? Some imprisonment…. He is in front of death.

Ultimately, we tend to think that as we move forward into this episode, we’ll have some good chances to see Carlos confront this crisis and see if he can make it out alive. We’ve noted this before, but at present we’re cautiously optimistic. We don’t understand the logic of killing off a character like this when there are so many more potential stories to be told, including a wedding! We just think that a shocking death here would do nothing other than make the vast majority of the audience mad … and we don’t really think there is any reason to do that right now.

Do you think we’re going to see Carlos actually make it out of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

