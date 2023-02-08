The Last of Us season 1 episode 5: Melanie Lynskey on Kathleen

As we prepare ourselves to see The Last of Us season 1 episode 5 this coming Friday, there’s a lot to be excited about! Sure, some of it starts with the show arriving a little earlier than expected, but there’s also more than just that. We have a chance to see more of Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, the leader of her own revolutionary group in Kansas City. This is a fascinating character without a doubt, and it’s crazy to think that there’s probably so much more we could be learning about her!

Also, what could make things so interesting is that Kathleen could also still be learning more about who she is as she moves further and further away from who she once was.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking on this subject to Variety, Lynskey (who is also a star on Yellowjackets) described some of her character’s journey, which we know could be continuing in just a few days:

“She discovers that she doesn’t have a ton of humanity. She’s able to do things that are quite brutal without really batting an eyelash. And I think that that’s quite a scary thing for her to understand about herself, but also kind of an exciting thing.”

To us, one of the most fascinating things about this character is her ability to really be both incredibly dangerous and also still unexpected. She has a demeanor that on the surface, would probably not make you think she’s a killer. However, as time goes on the truth starts to come out more and more. Lynskey is the perfect person to play this sort of character, especially when you look at her long history of playing nuanced, unexpected characters. It’s going to be really fun seeing how she manages to take on this role as time goes on.

Related – Check out the run time for the next new episode now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







