The Last of Us season 1 episode 5 run time: Longest yet?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 1 episode 5 on HBO, why not have a chat about the run time?

What’s been so interesting about the last few weeks is that they’ve all more or less run the gamut when it comes to episode length. For example, episode 3’s epic love story featuring Bill and Frank was almost long enough to be a feature film. However, episode 4 was only slightly longer than your average network TV show. You never truly know what you’re going to get with the video-game adaptation and in some ways, that may be a big part of the fun.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Now that we have said this, let’s go ahead and dive a little bit deeper on episode 5. Per the official network programming guide, this may actually feel more like the standard HBO show than anything we’ve seen so far — the run time is going to be right around an hour. This is always subject to change, but that is what we are seeing at this given moment in time.

A good reminder

When it comes to the schedule, episode 5 will actually stream Friday night at 9:00 p.m. Eastern over on HBO Max. For those hoping to watch it on the network itself, you’ll have a chance to see it on Sunday night in its standard timeslot. The idea here is that the show is going to air opposite the Super Bowl, so the network wanted everyone to see it a little bit earlier as opposed to missing it altogether.

Story-wise, be prepared to get to know the TV show’s version of Sam and Henry, two characters who are well-known to fans of the games. Meanwhile, we’re also going to have a chance to see more of Kathleen, the new adversary played by Yellowjackets actress Melanie Lynskey.

Related – Get more discussion all about Sam and Henry

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Last of Us season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







