The Flash season 9 episode 2 spoilers: The danger of Red Death

The Flash season 9 episode 2 is coming to The CW next week, and it’s pretty darn obvious this will be total chaos — but also excellent fan service at the same exact time. Remember, Red Death is entering the picture!

From the moment that this comic-book villain was first referenced on the show years ago in the museum, we’ve been wanting to see them. Now, we’re at least getting a small dose of the character! We don’t tend to think they will be big bad throughout this season, with the reasoning for that being that there’s such a small amount of real estate the writers are getting to work with her. Yet, we’re still excited to have them around and ready for whatever carnage they bring.

For some more details, go ahead and check out the The Flash season 9 episode 2 synopsis below:

NEW KID IN TOWN – Barry (Grant Gustin) feels guilty for what happened to Caitlin and Mark (Jon Cor) comes up with a plan which makes everyone skeptical. Meanwhile, Red Death looms in Central City and commands that failure is not an option. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) asks Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) to make a choice which leads Cecile to think about the greater good. Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) take a step in a new direction. Lastly, old friends pay an unexpected visit to S.T.A.R. Labs. Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Kristen Kim (#902). Original airdate 2/15/2023.

Remember that really throughout the final season, one of the big themes is going to be watching the writers celebrate the legacy of The Flash, both the character and the show. We’re anticipating comic-book references and tie-ins to past seasons throughout, and this is going to be a heck of a lot of fun to see unfold!

