The Blacklist season 10 episode 2: A Siya Malik spotlight?

It’s obviously great to know that The Blacklist season 10 is going to be premiering on February 26, but for the sake of this article, let’s look beyond that!

To be specific here, it does feel like high time to dive more into newcomer Siya Malik, who is going to have a huge role throughout some of the episodes ahead. What we know about her is fairly simple: She is played by Anya Banerjee, she is the daughter of original main character Meera Malik, and she is an Intelligence officer with MI6. It appears as though she will be a part of the Task Force, but why is she on board? What is her own endgame?

While some of these details may not be abundantly clear for at least a little while now, TVLine reports that the upcoming second episode of the season (airing in March) is going to be a pretty big showcase for her. What does that mean? Well, we’ll have to wait and see, but it’s clear that she is incredibly smart to get the job that she has at such a young age.

One other thing that we should note here is pretty clear: It was smart for the producers to bring in a character tied already to someone else with the franchise. Just remember for a minute here that this easily could’ve been a situation where someone totally new was brought in who was unfamiliar with the Task Force. Then, for most of the final season, nobody would care because there’d be almost zero time to get invested in them. This is something different than that, and it should prove to work rather well for the show in the end.

Of course, the thing we’re most interested in exploring is the relationship between Siya and Reddington. After all, isn’t he often the center of the universe?

What do you want to see from Siya throughout The Blacklist season 10?

(Photo: NBC.)

