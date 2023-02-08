Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Season 10 episode 13 & more

Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’ve got a lot to discuss here in regards to not just the next episode, but the next two.

Unfortunately, we should start off by noting that you won’t be seeing the first one airing tonight … and the same goes for the One Chicago franchise overall. For whatever reason, the network is taking their time giving us more installments of any of these shows. It’s a reminder that they potentially aren’t as concerned about February sweeps as they’ve been in the past and ultimately, they don’t have to be! Chicago PD is going to be just fine, or at least so we hope. There is no evidence that the series is going to be canceled, and we’re sure that renewal talks will be ongoing over the weeks ahead.

With all of that spelled out, let’s take a look towards the future! The police drama is coming back next week, so get more details on that below, plus what’s happening after the fact on February 22.

Season 10 episode 13, “The Ghost in You” – 02/15/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight and the team help Assistant State’s Attorney Nina Chapman pursue a drug runner who dodged prison years ago after Chapman’s informant mysteriously disappeared. The investigation takes a turn when Voight uncovers a damaging secret from Chapman’s past, threatening the investigation and Chapman’s career.

Season 10 episode 14, “Trapped” – 02/22/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a brutal shooting, Burgess and Ruzek find themselves trapped aboard the busy “L” subway train. As they piece together scant evidence, the team is drawn into a dark family drama. Burgess’ proximity to the shooting triggers harsh memories.

Admittedly, the story we’re the most intrigued about right now is the latter, mostly because we’ve been hoping to see some sort of big story for Ruzek and Burgess for a good while now. Granted, we also wish that it was happening under slightly better circumstances than what we are seeing play out here.

