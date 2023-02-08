Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 13, more

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? If you are psyched to get some more news on the future, we are here to help!

So where do we start off in this piece? Well … let’s just say that this is where we have to share the less-than-exciting news that there is still no new episode today. Even though we are in the thick of February sweeps, the One Chicago franchise will remain on break until February 15. We are still lucky to get some more news on what lies ahead, and we’ve got details on the next two Chicago Med chapters below!

Season 8 episode 13, “It’s An Ill Wind That Blows Nobody Good” – 02/15/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A brutal storm rocks Chicago. Will encourages Dr. Grace Song to go against her own findings for the benefit of their patient. Hannah rushes to the hospital to help Archer’s pregnant patient. Maggie’s concern for Ben consumes her.

Season 8 episode 14, “On Days Like Today … Silver Linings Become Lifelines” – 02/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett relies on O.R. 2.0 to save a construction worker’s severed hand. Charles and Goodwin clash as negotiations drag on between the administration and the custodial workers’ union. Hannah fights to keep a mother and her newborn baby together.

It seems clear to us that the Maggie storyline could weigh on her for some time, and what we’re also curious about here is how Charles gets himself involved in the negotiations with the union — especially given the recent romantic arc he’s had. Is he inserting himself where he shouldn’t? Probably, even if he has some good points about these people deserving more pay than they are currently getting. Hopefully, there will be even more new episodes heading into March, especially since there is SO much of this story still to tell and we look forward to seeing that explored.

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med season 8 episode 13 when the show comes back?

Are you sad we’re still on hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates coming we do not want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







