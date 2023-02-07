Yellowjackets season 2: Does new tease hint at secret bunker?

Are things about to get even more interesting moving into Yellowjackets season 2? It certainly feels that way, at least based on what Showtime has already posted.

If you head over to the show’s official Twitter account, you can see a pretty-cryptic post of what looks to be an airplane door, perhaps separated from the rest of the aircraft. It’s possible that the team has removed it and is using it for some other purpose. Have they found a secret bunker, a cave, or maybe just a clever hiding spot? All of these feel feasible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

One of the other things we have a hard time thinking here is that these characters managed to dig up a place for themselves — given all the snow on the ground and the freezing-cold temperatures, it’s hard to imagine that digging is going to be a particularly easy task, especially without a lot of tools. Granted, these characters have also surprised us before.

Given that much of season 2, at least in the past, could be set in the winter, we would say to anticipate members of the team going to great, dramatic lengths in order to survive. That could mean new hiding spots or just hanging out in that cabin for long periods of time. Still, they can’t do that forever — don’t they have to go hunt for food at some point? (Well, about that … some of them could end up becoming food themselves.)

We still haven’t seen a full trailer yet for Yellowjackets season 2, but it does appear as though new episodes are going to be coming on March 24. Hopefully, there’s a lot of other epic teases to tide us over over the next month and a half! Given that this is one of Showtime’s biggest shows, we are expecting a lot of good stuff.

Related – Melanie Lynskey wraps filming for season 2!

What do you think is going on with this Yellowjackets season 2 photo?

Share your thoughts and hopes in the comments below! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







