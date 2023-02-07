Big Brother Canada 11 premiere date revealed at Global

If you’ve been curious to get the official Big Brother Canada 11 premiere date at Global, wonder no more! The news has come out today.

We are pleased to report that you are going to have a chance to see the fantastic reality competition show (hosted by Arisa Cox) return on Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. According to a press release, the show “will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction).”

Is it a good move to have the show packed so tightly together during the week? We do wonder if it will cause some people to fall behind and have to catch up over the weekend, but this schedule may have been necessitated by some of the other programs on the Global schedule. there are a lot of considerations that come into play with a show like this, as there is only so much network real estate. It’s one of the reasons why two of the episodes are airing before the official start of primetime.

Beyond the premiere date, Global has also revealed a teaser (watch on Twitter) that makes the show feel very much like Glass Onion. Are they going with an old-timey mystery theme this go-around? It certainly feels that way! We love the idea, and the production values for this show are consistently top-notch.

Is this an all-star season?

We know that this has been the real theory around the internet the past few weeks and Global has yet to say anything official on it. We hope that there’s going to be an opportunity to get some news on that soon, but honestly, we don’t really care about all-stars as much as some. There are always pre-show alliances and other things that tend to come up that dilute the game somewhat. We’re somewhat jaded at this point thanks to Big Brother 22. Sure, the last time Big Brother Canada had some returning players it was great (thank Ika), but that was also only a half-returnee cast. We do think the presence of newbies made it different.

What do you most want to see on Big Brother Canada 11 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates. (Photo: Global.)

