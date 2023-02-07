The Good Doctor season 6 episode 12: Glassman’s home burns

Tonight, The Good Doctor season 6 episode 12 featured a fun storyline for Dr. Aaron Glassman … but with a tough ending.

Who would’ve thought that we would have two stories on ABC this season about doctors losing their homes? First, it was Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy. Now, it is Richard Schiff’s character here. Glassman has worked for most of his career to have the stable home that he has and now, so much of it is gone. To think, he was only out of there while his place was being treated … and now he has no real place to go back to at all.

This entire situation will raise questions as to where Glassman will go — he could stay with Shaun and Lea again, even if that led to some awkward moments. However, it is a totally different situation than what we’ve seen tonight. It is one thing to be a temporary guest, and it’s another altogether to be staying put for some incredibly long period of time. Who knows how long it will take for this home to get put back together again?

In the interim, we hope that the character can find some peace no matter where he is … and also that Shaun and Lea can continue to make some steps in a positive direction as they prepare to become parents! Isn’t there a lot to be excited about when it comes to that? We tend to think so, at least based on where things are for the two of them now. So long as there are no more complications, they can just focus on making sure that their relationship is in a good spot more so than anything else.

