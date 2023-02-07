Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: The Costner questions

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 on Paramount Network, it is very much clear the show’s in a strange spot.

How much so? Well, let’s present a brief recounting of events for those of you who didn’t see the news yesterday. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of the show after reports over Kevin Costner’s alleged availability, and this has led to discussion that either 1) the show could be outright canceled or 2) Matthew McConaughey is being brought on board some sort of potential offshoot-of-sorts. All of this is currently a little ambiguous, but the network has said in multiple places that the series is not ending.

Here’s one thing we do wonder: Is it possible that McConaughey, a noteworthy Texan, is actually going to be the lead for a 6666 spin-off show? We wouldn’t be shocked.

Given the suddenly-public nature of things involving Yellowstone and Costner, we do hope that everyone will find a way to make things work. Kevin is currently devoting a lot of time to a motion picture project titled Horizon, but his success on the series is one of the best launching pads out there. Why not find a way to do both?

The most important question right now is whether these scheduling problems end up causing the second part of season 5 to be delayed. For now, the reports are that the show is coming back in the summer! While anything can still happen in theory, we should note that for the time being, there is no evidence that there is a delay incoming. We’ll hope that this turns out to be the case — John Dutton is still the focal point of the series. Even if he does not appear in every scene, we do think the series is at its best when he has opportunities aplenty to shine.

