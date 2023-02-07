Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale: Could Elias Voit die?

Can you believe that the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale is less than 48 hours away from the time of this writing? There is so much to be excited about, but also reasons for some major questions. There are so many loose ends to be tied up!

Then, of course there is the question surrounding none other than Elias Voit. We know that this is the Big Bad of the season, and of course you’d want to hope that this story would be resolved.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

Now, there are still some questions about how this character’s fate could be tied up, mostly because there are only a few different outcomes that make some element of sense.

So what is the primary one right now? It’s that we see this character get arrested and put behind bars for good, which is the one that of course makes the most sense. This is the cleanest ending for the BAU, especially since they could use him to take down much of the rest of the network.

Of course, this is where we remind you that a lot of things within the world of this franchise are far from clean and this could prove to be the case once more. It’s possible that the character ends up being killed off, or that an agent has no real choice but to kill him. Before that, Voit could always give the network over to a protegee.

What we’re trying to say here is that don’t be shocked in the event we see some major question marks still remaining. Even if Voit is thwarted, there’s a chance that a few parts of his story may still linger as we get into the already-greenlit season 2.

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates in regards to the Criminal Minds: Evolution finale coming up

What are you most hoping to check out as we prepare for the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







