The Blacklist season 10: Chin Han teases epic Wujing return

There are a lot of things still unknown about The Blacklist season 10, but there is one thing we know from a villain point of view: Wujing is back! Also, he’s almost certainly going to be the sort of character to cause some big-time chaos when it comes to the story overall.

For those who want a quick refresher on the whole story here, Chin Han’s character first surfaced all the way back in the third episode of season 1, where he showed himself to be a super-dangerous leader of a criminal organization. Raymond Reddington and Liz Keen were able to dupe him, but now Wujing is back with the knowledge that Reddington was an FBI informant the whole time. He now has the list from Marvin Gerard and with that, a specific priority: Rounding up other Blacklisters and getting revenge.

While we can’t speak to whether or not Han is a part of the entirety of season 10, we know he’ll be around for a good bit of it. In a new post on Instagram, here is what he had to say about the experience of filming his big return:

Filming The Blacklist Season 1 in 2013 and now The Blacklist Season 10 in 2023 has been a blast in more ways than one. To be able to revisit a character so many years later is a gift to any actor. Hope you enjoy.

We tend to think that Han’s action prowess is going to make his return a worthy one — if nothing else, it’s great to have characters who have the capacity to make other people sweat here and there. He’s got a history running an organization, so if anyone can round up some people against Reddington, isn’t it him? He’s got a greater capacity of at least causing problems than any other recent Blacklister of his variety.

Remember now that season 10 is going to premiere on Sunday, February 26 — let’s cross our fingers and hope for more news!

What are you the most excited to see from Wujing as we move into The Blacklist season 10?

