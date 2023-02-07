The Boys season 4 premiere date: Filming near the end?

Are there some more reasons to be excited about The Boys season 4 coming to Prime Video down the road? That answer feels obvious! This is a story that could be heading in a lot of exciting directions following the events of the season 3 finale. Starlight is with The Boys, we’re going to be seeing some new Supes, and of course Victoria Neuman is running for Vice President and that could be a problem.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s talk a little bit more about filming! Production for these upcoming episodes has been going on for a long time and because of that, we have to think that we’re getting close to the end. Go ahead and also add to this the fact that showrunner Eric Kripke is showing off the finale title, which is obviously a bit hint that we are getting near something big.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

So what will the end of filming mean for all of us getting excited to see what’s next for the show? We obviously wish that it meant that we’re going to be getting new episodes very soon, but unfortunately that’s not the case. Instead, we recognize already that we’ll be waiting for at least the next several months to even get news on an approximate premiere date — that’s not even getting into when we will see the premiere itself!

Hopefully, the folks at Prime Video will keep us engaged during what is the next all-important phase of things: Post-production, when the editing and visual effects are going to be properly incorporated. There’s a ton of effort that goes into making this show look and feel how it should, which is why early 2024 is the most likely window as to when you’ll see the cast and crew back.

Related – Check out some more news on The Boys season 4 finale, including the episode’s title

What are you most excited to see on The Boys season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







