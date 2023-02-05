The Boys season 4 finale: An epic episode title tease?

We recognize fully that The Boys season 4 finale is probably not airing until at least late 2023 or early 2024. Yet, why not share some scoop now? We have some more news to be excited about now, and it has to do with the title for this particular chapter.

In a new post on Twitter, showrunner Eric Kripke noted that the title for the upcoming eighth episode is “Assassination Run.” The story was written by Jessica Chou and David Reed, and is directed by none other than Kripke himself.

So what is this title a reference to? We know that there is room for about a hundred different ideas here already, and the biggest one on our mind right now is Victoria Neuman. As we learned at the end of season 3, she is in the running to be Vice President and is very much one of the most dangerous people within this entire world. It remains to be seen precisely how far she’ll go to get power, or whatever relationship she could form with Homelander and Vought. Her agenda could be a big part of season 4 as a whole.

Of course, it’s easy for this title to be a reference to another politician … but that’s not something that we have a super-clear answer to at this particular moment in time.

When could we get some footage?

Well, we’re probably going to be waiting for some time in the fall for anything too specific to start to come out. The most important thing to note here at the moment is that the spin-off Gen V is going to be coming first, and inevitably this is going to be the show that ends up garnering some more publicity first.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

