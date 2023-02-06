The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Brianna and the pool party…

There are going to be some fun stuff coming on The Bachelor episode 3 with Zach Shallcross — aren’t pool parties meant to be fun?

Well, for a lot of people they could be tonight … but then there’s also Brianna. Even though she got the First Impression Rose from America last year, she is still struggling with being a part of the process and everything that comes along with it. That includes getting some sort of validation from Zach himself, who she feels she’s not moving forward with.

If you head over to the link here, you can see another sneak peek for this upcoming episode that puts the spotlight on Brianna as she struggles to navigate this difficult pool-party environment. We hope to see her manage some of her stress and anxiety so she can get the reassurance that she needs, but we know that it can be incredibly difficult in this particular environment.

One of the biggest issues that Brianna seems to be having right the moment relates to Christina and what she feels was a slight against her. Judging from the previews ahead, there could be more of this coming with Christina as well. We can’t speak to whether or not she’s a traditional villain her per se, but she probably does need to be aware of her status in the house. She’s someone who had a lot of alone time with Zach early on and just by virtue of that alone, she’s going to have a target on her! She may need to figure out how to best deal with that if she wants to be around for a long time.

Amidst all the pool-party drama we get, we at least think that there will be a little bit of romance. Let’s hope that turns out to be the case!

What do you think is going to happen with Brianna on The Bachelor episode 3?

