Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Impact of big news!

Is a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date now totally up in the air? You can argue so, in light of some recent (and stunning) news.

If you missed the news earlier today, Deadline reports that the show as we know it is on the cusp of ending amidst some alleged disputes between the show, the network, and its big-name star in Kevin Costner. It doesn’t seem like anything is sorted out as of yet, but consider this a developing story. Given how much other stuff Costner has going on including a feature film, he may want to prioritize some other things. It just remains to be seen what that could mean for the show.

We know that at the moment, Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is slated to premiere in the summer and as of this writing, that has not changed. However, we are well-aware of the fact that it very well could depending on what happens and how certain things are formulated behind the scenes.

Because of the reporting that came out today, we’re starting to think that the whole situation surrounding the future of the series is so much more fluid than it ever was before — and that’s something that we never expected going in.

When could we get more news?

We know that there were some stories all about the show resuming production in March, and we certainly hope that things are resolved by that point! If they’re not, then we start to get into a position where this could be drug out for an extremely long period of time and we don’t tend to think that this is altogether good for anyone.

In the interim, at least we know that there are some other projects on the go? Remember that the prequel series 1923 is airing another episode this weekend.

Do you think all of this big news could impact a Yellowstone season 5 could really be the final season?

