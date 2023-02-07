Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? ‘Glimmers and Ghosts’

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ve got a lot to discuss on both this show, and also the future of the franchise.

It’d obviously be nice if we had a new installment arriving on the network tonight, especially when you consider that one week ago, there was already a hiatus on the air! Unfortunately, that break is going to continue for at least a little while longer. Due to the presence of the State of the Union tonight, the entire franchise is going to return on Tuesday, February 14.

In the case of FBI: International, the first installment back is titled “Glimmers and Ghosts.” For those who haven’t heard as of yet, this is going to be a really big episode with the return of Christiane Paul as Jaeger. Let’s just hope that as things progress here, we’ll have a chance to see a handful of different surprises. Take a look at the full season 2 episode 12 synopsis below for more on the overall story:

“Glimmers and Ghosts” – The Fly Team and Smitty reunite with Jaeger (Christiane Paul) in Berlin as they all delve into a case involving an unidentified American who killed an elderly German man who appears to have been a covert asset of the ruthless Stasi in East Germany during the Cold War, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Down the road…

Let’s just go ahead and say that there’s a LOT of the franchise still to come this spring. One of the silver linings to there being so many hiatuses now is that there will be chances to get a lot of new episodes down the road! Fingers crossed that these help to make up for the pretty seismic break we are forced to deal with at this point.

What do you most want to see on FBI: International season 2 episode 12?

Are you bummed-out that the series is still on hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

