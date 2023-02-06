Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale: Is there enough time?

The wait for the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale is almost over — in just a few days, all the chaos is going to unfold! We imagine there will be drama, intrigue, and of course a couple of cliffhangers.

Now, with all of this being said, the primary question at hand is simple: How many loose ends will remain that way? Is there really enough time to wrap everything up?

Entering this big finale, here are some of the stories that still need to be addressed: The fate of Rossi, the quest to capture Elias Voit, Garcia and Tyler Green, Tara and Rebecca, and then whether or not Will is really going to be okay. There are other stories that have been introduced here and there, like questions over Reid and Simmons’ whereabouts, but there are no guarantees on some of that.

We’re already well-aware that a lot of episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution have been longer than the show ever was at CBS, but we almost wonder if the finale has to be extended in nature. Otherwise, is there any way at all that some of these loose ends are going to be tied up? We wonder, especially since for the time being, it does feel pretty darn impossible.

How many of these stories could be saved for season 2?

We’d be shocked if Voit is, but you never know for sure! Meanwhile, Tara and Rebecca’s romance could be some sort of long-term plotline, and of course we’d be surprised if we even see Matthew Gray Gubler or Daniel Henney back this season.

What is pretty smart is that on paper, the entire Criminal Minds team has done a good job of introducing multiple storylines that offer up one thing above all else: Options! It’s going to make it so much easier when season 2 picks up, regardless of when that may be.

