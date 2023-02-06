Quantum Leap season 1 episode 13 return date over at NBC

Following tonight’s new installment on NBC, do you want to get the Quantum Leap season 1 episode 13 return date at NBC?

If you eager to learn a little bit more about the future at the moment, how could we blame you? This show has had a fairly wonky schedule so far in the new year, and it seems to be born most out of one thing: The network wanting to save new episodes to pair with The Voice later on this year. They care more about creating a lineup for the spring than the winter alongside AGT: All-Stars, and it does appear to be a win-win here for Quantum Leap, as well — this gives the production time to put together and edit all of the remaining episodes this season! Suffice it to say, they’ll be more than fine making the most of this extra time.

At the moment, the earliest that we could expect to see the series back is on Monday, February 20, but we will see more of what is said tonight, plus also some further news all about what could be coming story-wise. We’re hoping for an hour that is stuffed full of some interesting twists, but also some more advancement on the singular story for Ben and Addison. Is there ever going to be a way to bring him home? In its current form, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be resolved during this current season … but there is still always a way that the writers could surprise us with how things go.

Long-term, you can just sit back and relax as the series has already been renewed for a season 2! We tend to think that the powers-that-be are already formulating some sort of cliffhanger, so let’s just hope that it does the story we’ve seen so far all sorts of justice.

