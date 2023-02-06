NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 14 spoilers: Copycat killer?

Next week on CBS, you’re going to have a chance to check out NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 14 — want to learn more now?

First and foremost, let’s start here with the title for this episode: “Silent Invasion.” This is going to be a bizarre case, but one that could have some huge ramifications and echo the past! To get a little bit more about what’s coming, check out the full NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Silent Invasion” – When the murder of a captain and his wife echoes a previous case, the NCIS team brings in a former team member to help determine if they are dealing with a copycat killer, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

One other thing that we should say here is that despite getting a Lucy story tonight with her saving as an agent afloat, there aren’t many details about her making an appearance here. Still, we know that this character won’t be going anywhere in the long-term and we hope that her reunion leads to all sorts of good stuff — including fun scenes with her and Whistler.

So will this episode be the last one before another hiatus? It does appear that way for now. One of the hard things about where we are in the season right now is that there are going to be breaks here and there, mostly as we get closer to the home stretch of the season later in the spring.

Is it true that NCIS: Hawaii has not been renewed as of yet for a season 3? Sure, but we wouldn’t be too concerned at the moment. We don’t think that the network would ax two different shows in the franchise within the span of just one year.

