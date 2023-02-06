Fantasy Island season 2 episode 6: Jonathan Bennett guest stars

Want to get some more news when it comes to Fantasy Island season 2 episode 6 next week? “Forever and a Day” is the title here, and you’re going to see another notable guest star! Jonathan Bennett of Mean Girls will be one familiar face you see here, and there could be a certain Groundhog Day effect to this story.

Given that this episode is also airing the day before Valentine’s Day, it could end up being romantic, at least to a certain extent.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the full Fantasy Island season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

Oliver’s fantasy is to surprise his boyfriend Emilio with the perfect proposal, but when Emilio says no, Oliver finds himself reliving that day over and over again. Meanwhile, Roarke, also caught in the time loop, must confront her fears about her relationship with Javier in the all-new “Forever and a Day” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, Feb. 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-206) (TV-14 L, S)

We don’t quite imagine that this episode of Fantasy Island is going to completely revolutionize the show as a whole, but that’s also not really the point here. Instead, each episode is meant to be breezy, thought-provoking, and entertaining; we do think that this should prove to be the case here. Also, there is the standard escapism that comes with having a tropical-set series on the air in the middle of February. We all do need a reason to escape here and there, right?

Without further ado, here is your reminder to check out this episode live. After all, remember that this is a show very much on the bubble, and any boost to its ratings down the road could prove to be a good thing. It may need just about every bit of help that it can possibly get!

