AGT: All-Stars: What was the name of Kodi Lee’s song?

Tonight on AGT: All-Stars, we had a chance to see another outstanding performance from Kodi Lee — so what was the song that he sang?

One of the things that we do love about this show (and singing shows in general) is that there is an opportunity to discover music you don’t always here. For some of you out there, tonight’s song may be totally new to you — luckily, it is a personal favorite, and it also is one that has some significant ties to the Got Talent franchise overall.

Kodi performed tonight the track “Biblical,” which was originally recorded by Britain’s Got Talent favorite Calum Scott. While he may not be a household name in America, he’s got a couple of songs you may have heard at some point. “You Are the Reason” became a fairly big crossover hit, and he also has a pretty memorable cover of “Dancing on My Own” that he auditioned with on BGT years ago. If you love “Biblical,” we also recommend that you check out “What I Miss Most” and “If Our Love is Wrong.”

Just on the basis of this performance alone, you can argue that it is enough to get him through to the next part of the competition. Why wouldn’t we want that to happen? From start to finish, this was outstanding. Kodi has an incredible voice, but you are also combining this with a backstory that makes him a true inspiration. There is a reason why his first audition went viral so many years ago, and we tend to think he’s going to have more opportunities to shine in the weeks and months ahead. While winning may be a goal of him being on the competition this week, we have a hard time thinking that it’s the only goal. There have to be other priorities here, right?

