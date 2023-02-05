AGT: All-Stars sneak peek: Josh Blue returns with another set!

Josh Blue will be appearing tomorrow night on AGT: All-Stars, and we certainly think he is going to pack a lot into his performance!

The first thing that we’ll continue to note with Josh is rather simple: He’s one of the few acts we had an attachment to before we ever saw him in this franchise. We’ve been familiar with his work for years, and he was a former winner of Last Comic Standing back in the day. We knew he’d be funny on this show and suffice it to say, he absolutely has been!

Leading up to the next performance, AGT: All-Stars has uploaded Blue’s latest set, which you can watch over at the link here. So what is he bringing to the table here? Think in terms of more of the same great stuff you’ve seen from him before — he laughs about his own disability, talks about having a family, and in general continues to really work the crowd. This is a talented, super-seasoned comic — in other words, someone who instantly has a chance of moving forward to the next round.

Of course, all of this immediately raises the question as to whether or not he will. Josh is obviously talented, but only one act is moving forward to the finale. He’s up against multiple Golden Buzzers over the course of this episode, but also former winners including Kodi Lee and Brandon Leake. Both of them could be formidable but, ultimately, winning the show is just one of Blue’s priorities here. We think the other is just delivering something funny to sell more shows all over the country. If he does that, then this appearance was absolutely a success for him.

What are you most excited to see from Josh Blue moving into AGT: All-Stars on NBC tomorrow night?

