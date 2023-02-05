Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Episode count talk

If you are like us, then you are both eager and excited to get more news on Power Book IV: Force in the near future.

So what are the factors at play with this show? As you would expect, there are a handful of them, but a lot of it comes down to what the folks at Starz really want at the end of the day. They are the ones in control, especially since the entirety of the Joseph Sikora show has already been filmed.

With this being said, of course there are some other things to consider here! Take, for starters, whether or not the episode count is playing any real factor here — remember that more episodes does mean a show takes more time to come on the air!

However, that is not what’s happening here — season 2 of Force is projected to have ten episodes, just like every other season beforehand. The show is airing later than expected, but it doesn’t have anything to do with the episode count. We would be more than fine if we ever did get more episodes of this show down the road, but upping the count, at least for now, doesn’t appear to be a top priority. Instead, we think it’s more about just delivering top-tier content for the entire franchise.

What to expect in season 2

It’s true that there are a lot of mysteries still out there but in general, we are anticipating that the bulk of season 2 will revolve around Tommy trying to rebuild (again) in Chicago, while at the same time contemplating his revenge and also his next move. There is a lot to think about here in the wake of Liliana’s death!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 over on Starz?

Do you think we’ll get a lot of scoop over the next couple of weeks? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

