Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Set in stone?

We recognize fully that a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date is going to be coming at some point down the road — really, it is just a matter of when. Starz are the ones who have final say on when they want to bring it back and of course, we like to think they’ve had a ton of discussions about this already.

Now that we have said all of this, let’s get to the main subject of this article: Behind the scenes, have the folks at Starz already figured out what they want to do? there are some reasons to argue that they have…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Power Book II: Ghost reviews!

The first thing that we really should note here is that networks typically have things plotted out several months in advance for most of their shows. There is an extreme amount of thought that goes into this, including hiatus weeks, competition, and whether a show starting a specific time will work to retain subscribers. They also do occasionally allow themselves some element of flexibility. We tend to think there’s an awareness, after all, that some plans can change far in advance.

We feel fairly confident that there’s probably a time in which the network wants to air the Joseph Sikora series, but it’s so far away right now that there’s no real point in announcing it. If you are the folks at Starz, you’re probably aware that you can put some more info out there about the future of Force in a couple of months and be just fine.

The most likely plan

You’re going to see this show, pending some huge surprise Starz is plotting behind the scenes, when you get around to the late spring. We’d love to see it in late May at the conclusion of Power Book II: Ghost, but there is always a chance they will wait for a week or two after the fact.

Related – Check out some more news on Power Book IV: Force, including our expectations for February

Do you think that the Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date has been set in stone for a while?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just, remember to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







