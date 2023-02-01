Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: February hopes

Now that we’re into February, why not have another discussion about Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz?

At this point, it’s abundantly clear that more episodes are coming for the Joseph Sikora series. Filming has been done for a good while now! We’re mostly in a spot now where we are waiting for the powers-that-be at Starz to make some sort of announcement that ends our collective suffering.

Unfortunately, there is no clear evidence that they will do this in February. We’ve already suggested that Power Book IV: Force will mostly likely be off the air until at least May, mostly because it’s hard to imagine the network putting it and Power Book II: Ghost on the air at the same time for more than just a week. This late start means that there’s plenty of time for them to announce something.

We suppose that it’s possible that Starz gives us some big season 2 news near the end of this month if they are feeling generous; remember that most premiere dates are announced a good two or three months in advance. We tend to think that March is the month that is more fruitful when it comes to possibilities. There’s also a chance that we could get season 3 renewal news this spring, potentially even before Force season 2 even arrives! Remember that we saw a season 4 renewal for Ghost just a matter of days ago…

With Sikora as the star and with Tommy Egan expert Gary Lennon on board as season 2 showrunner, we tend to think that Power Book IV: Force will be worth the wait. We just wish that there was something more to share right now…

