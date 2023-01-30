Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: New questions!

We wouldn’t be surprised if there were some more people out there thinking about a Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date today. Just consider what we’ve just learned courtesy of Starz.

In the event that you have not heard, the network has now officially renewed Power Book II: Ghost for another season, meaning that Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast will be going through at least season 4. What does it mean for Force? If nothing else, don’t be shocked if we see a similar pattern unfold for Joseph Sikora and company…

Think about things like this — there is a good chance that Power Book IV: Force is going to be coming back at some point in the spring. (We tend to think late May / early June.) If that happens, there may be a need for season 3 to start filming relatively close to that period to stay on the same production timeline that we saw last year. This is pretty important — remember that for a lot of people behind the scenes, this is their day-to-day job! They benefit from having work about the same time of the year.

We don’t think a potential season 3 renewal will impact when Starz reveals a season 2 premiere date (we’re expecting news in either March or early April). However, we do think that this is something that is already on their mind. They recognize fully that this is one of the most lucrative franchises that they have and we have a hard time seeing them saying goodbye to it for the time being.

Also, remember that there are still plenty of possibilities for Ghost and Force to cross over; it’s up to the producers if they want to go there.

