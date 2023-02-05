The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Why so quiet?

If you are excited to see The Gilded Age season 2 come to HBO down the road, we know that you are very much not alone! However, there are still questions that we can imagine a lot of people out there having.

What’s one of the big ones right now? We tend to think it has to do with the real lack of promotion at the moment. What’s going on? Given that season 1 of the period drama premiered on the network in the winter, we more than understand you wanting more at this point.

Rest assured, we do think that HBO will be in the mood to start handing down some more news on the future before too long — even if we do have to be patient for a little while still. Where things stand right now is simple: Because the network is going to be airing Perry Mason starting in March, it’s pretty clear that we are still months away from anything! With that in mind, we’re going to keep playing this waiting game for a good while longer … even if we don’t want to. A little bit of patience goes a long way, right? Well, that’s clearly what the network is hoping for.

So when will a lot of the promotion for the new season start? March is the most likely window, and we’d be pleasantly surprised if something comes around before then. Even with that in mind, though, don’t expect five or six trailers or a bunch of other stuff specifically setting the stage for what lies ahead with the period drama. This show doesn’t get the promotion of Succession, The Last of Us, or any of the other network’s top-tier hits. It’s meant to be a little more under-the-radar, and that is why we tend to see it more as a Monday night staple.

