Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Open Wounds’

Following the big premiere today on The CW, do you want to learn more about Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 2? Let’s just say that of course, there is going to be a lot of drama to come.

Through at least the early part of this story, it appears as though Liam is going to be front and center in at least some capacity. The show is going to be in some sort of transition after the exit of Scott Patterson and through that alone, do not be surprised if it takes a certain amount of time for everything to be figured out here. Maggie and Cal will move forward, of course, but what does that look like?

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 2 synopsis below:

Maggie (Morgan Kohan) and Cal (Chad Michael Murray) continue to deal with the fallout of Liam’s (Marcus Rosner) arrival. The episode is written by Rosana Roth and directed by Michael McGowan (#402).

In the end, our hope here remains that we are going to be getting a chance to see some more evolution for everyone through the remainder of the season. This is in a lot of ways a new era but at the same time, there is no indication at present that we are heading into the final season. So much of the future will be dictated by the audience, which should not come as that much of a surprise to those out there who have opted to watch a great deal of network TV over the years.

What do you most want to see moving into Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 2 when it airs?

Are you still adjusting to the new era of the series in your own way? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way, and we do not want you to miss any of them.

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