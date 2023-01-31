The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: February hopes

As you get yourselves excited for The Gilded Age season 2, you’re probably sitting back and wondering a big question right now: When are we going to see it?

It goes without saying that there is interest in the period drama coming back, but it’s also clear that we’re not seeing it anywhere near as early in the year as we saw season 1. Typically, networks release information about new seasons two or three months before they come back — nothing has been announced here. We know that filming is done, but that’s really about it.

As we dive into the month of February, we think that there’s a small chance late in the month that HBO could reveal something more on The Gilded Age but even still, we’re not sure that this is a sure thing. There is a good chance that, unfortunately, we could be stuck waiting until we get around to March for something more to be revealed. This should not come as some short of enormous shock but rather, the reality of the situation that we are looking at right now.

In general, there is no evidence that season 2 is going to be coming until we get around to May at the earliest, and that is mostly because of what else is happening in regards to the larger lineup at the moment. Just think about it like this: We have the second season of Perry Mason starting in March and unless the network wants to surprise us and do something a little bit different with their Monday-night shows, we don’t think The Gilded Age will be coming back until the mystery drama ends.

Will season 2 be worth this long wait? We tend to think so, with the biggest bit of evidence being not just season 1, but everything else that we have seen from Julian Fellowes over the course of his super-long career. Just remember everything he did in regards to Downton Abbey in the past!

What do you think we’ll learn when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2 over the course of February?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







