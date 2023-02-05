Saturday Night Live: What did Coldplay perform tonight? The name

Coldplay has appeared on Saturday Night Live so many times over the years that, of course, we had high expectations entering tonight.

The first question we had was pretty simple: What would the band perform? We know that they have an upcoming album titled Moon Music, which is meant to be the second volume of Music of the Spheres. That album, thanks to “My Universe” and “Let Somebody Go,” is one of their more successful ones in some time.

As for tonight’s performance, let’s just say that we got a treat: A song that we’d never heard before! With that being said, it’s one that has been out there already courtesy of BTS member Jin. The title here is “Astronaut,” and we’re curious to see if this is going to be a part of Moon Music in some way down the road. (We’ll have to wait and see on it.)

This was a romantic song, but also one that included a dancing alien and some trippy music. We’re honestly not sure what was going on here other than continuing the space theme — and getting some people to discuss this on social media. Mission accomplished? We do think this is a song that could have a little bit of a earworm effect, where you get it more and more stuck and your head over time.

Perhaps the most impressive thing here is that the band managed to fill what was a relatively small stage and make it appear big. We got a choir in addition to that alien, and everyone seemed to enjoy the weirdness of what was going down.

(You can check out the Jin version of “The Astronaut” here.)

Remember here that Coldplay and BTS certainly have a history together — the two performed together on “My Universe” in the past.

