Magnum PI season 5: Even more episode title news!

The premiere of Magnum PI season 5 is rapidly approaching — can you believe we are almost two weeks away? It’s been such a long hiatus to get to this point that in some ways, it’s impossible to even imagine being where we are at this point.

Yet, for the sake of this article we’re once again not talking about the premiere; instead, we’re going to be looking a little bit later down the road. For those unaware, the NBC show is currently shooting the second half of season 5, the ten episodes that were previously referred to as season 6. They are going to keep working on this until at least March and hopefully throughout the next month-plus, we are going to get a little more insight here and there.

Without further ado, let’s share some episode titles for the thirteenth and fourteenth installments of the season. These titles come courtesy of the writers’ room on Twitter.

Season 5 episode 13 – “Appetite for Danger.” This one is exciting for a couple of different reasons. For starters, you’ve got the ultimate action-movie title here — we say this despite wondering if this is a case about either a chef or someone taking place in competitive eating. Showrunner Eric Guggenheim co-wrote this one alongside David Slack, who also works as a consulting producer and previously was an EP on MacGyver. Ruba Nadda, meanwhile, returns to the show to direct.

Season 5 episode 14 – “Night Has a Thousand Eyes.” This episode is also directed by Nadda, which means that the first four episodes of season 5B have only two directors. We wonder if this two-episode trend is going to continue through the rest of the season! Tera Tolentino wrote this episode, and she’s been a part of the series for years. (She got her start working on Hawaii Five-0.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI, including titles for episode 11 and episode 12

How ready are you to see Magnum PI season 5 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other news as we move forward. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







