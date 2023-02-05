Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 2/5?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Now that we are in the month of February, doesn’t that add to the anticipation?

There is a chance that, at this point, you’ve already heard that the series is coming back in February. However, that doesn’t mean that the show is going to be on the air tonight. In part because of the Grammys airing on CBS, the folks at HBO recognize that putting the show on the air tonight would be a mistake. Instead, they are going to keep you waiting for at least a little while longer to see what’s next.

So when is the return date for the late-night series? Sunday, February 19. In two weeks’ time, you’ll dive back into the world of main segments and hilarious rants. Next week is the Super Bowl, which of course means that HBO doesn’t want anything to do with that week, either.

The network has already started their promotional campaign for the new season but, in doing so, they haven’t said that much in terms of what lies ahead. We don’t think that there’s going to be all that much different about season 10 than what we’ve seen in the past. Somehow, Oliver’s show has found a way to stick to a rigid formula, while at the same time introduce little surprises along the way. Think along the lines of characters like Mr. Nutterbutter plus random appearances from celebrities in pre-taped sketches.

As so many of you know…

It’s really hard to predict what is going to be featured in the upcoming premiere, mostly because it’s almost impossible to predict anything on this show week in and week out. The main segments tend to be somewhat evergreen, whereas the rest of the show could revolve mostly around events that haven’t even happened yet … and yea, there are difficulties that come along with that.

What do you most want to see on the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around for some other updates on all things TV. (Photo: HBO.)

