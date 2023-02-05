Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? A season 14 shocker

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Odds are, you are very aware already that there’s a lot to come this season. You may also be aware that there wasn’t a new installment last week.

So is this about to change? Sure, it would be great if it was … but that’s not what we’re actually going to get here. Instead, the crime drama is still on break and we’ll be waiting until Sunday, February 19 to see it back. As for the reasoning behind this, it has to do entirely with other programming. Tonight, CBS’ typical lineup is preempted for the Grammys; the week after, meanwhile is the Super Bowl. The silver lining with this break is that on the other side of this, there may not be too many breaks for the rest of the season.

We’ve unfortunately learned already that this is the final season of the crime drama and with that in mind, it makes every story from here on out all the more important. The next one you see is going to be especially intense — that’s the end result of seeing Kensi and Fatima get kidnapped! Will the team be able to find them in time?

Below, you can see the season 14 episode 12 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

“In the Name of Honor” – The NCIS team must quickly find Kensi and Fatima after they are kidnapped and drugged while searching for a missing Navy lieutenant who they learn has ties to a dangerous Islamic militia, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 19 (10:00 – 11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Will this episode do something shocking, like potentially kill off one of these characters? We know that the writers want you worried, but we still think they won’t wipe someone off the map before the series finale. This is a show with enough lighthearted elements that they don’t want you sobbing right before the end.

