Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? ‘He Ain’t Heavy’ news

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We know that the Queen Latifah show has been on hiatus for a pretty long time, and we also recognize just how frustrating said hiatus is. So many other shows have come back on the air, so why not this one?

Well, this is where we continue to be the bearer of bad news here: There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. The hiatus for The Equalizer is going to continue a little bit longer. Tonight, the entirety of the network’s primetime lineup is preempted for the Grammys, and the week after is the Super Bowl! We probably don’t have to tell you that the network doesn’t want to program against that for the time being. Season 3 is going to return with episode 8, titled “He Ain’t Heavy,” on Sunday, February 19.

Want to get some more news on what lies ahead? Then check out the official synopsis below:

“He Ain’t Heavy” – Mel engages in a tense family reunion when she and her disapproving sister (Camilla Mana) race against the clock to save their brother Edison (Travis Salter) after he’s abducted. Also, as the team unravels the motivation behind Edison’s kidnapping, Mel grapples with the fallout of her argument with McCall about training Delilah, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We’ve noted this before, but this is going to be a really important episode for much of the show’s future the rest of the way. We know that Mel and Robyn have not been on the same page as of late, and let’s face it: They really need to be in order for them to operate effectively down the road. This is an important episode for that, but also a chance to learn about Mel along the way.

What are you most excited to see on The Equalizer season 3 when the show returns to CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







