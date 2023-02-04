Moon Knight season 2: Will renewal news come in February?

We’ll admit that we’ll never stop thinking about the possibility of a Moon Knight season 2 — after all, why wouldn’t we want one? The first season was a fantastic standalone Marvel series — it didn’t try to do too much and yet, the stuff that it did were very much awesome. It absolutely did enough to make us stoked about a season 2, especially when you think about that third alter ego we got at the very end of the finale.

Do we think that ending was conceived with a possible season 2 in mind? Sure, but we also tend to think that the Moon Knight team was happy and content with what they put out there. They realized that if the show didn’t continue, they wanted to be satisfied no matter what. This is probably one of the reasons why we haven’t heard anything about another season as of yet, especially since everyone involved has had some other things going on.

Well, for the time being, here’s what we can say: Marvel and Disney+ have not said anything about a season 2 as of yet, and we can’t say that we’re altogether hopeful that this will change this month. While it would be awesome to get another slice of news, we’re also trying to be realistic here: It is pretty darn difficult to imagine the venue where this would be announced. There is no major event for the streaming service, or a natural spot to reveal something big for the character.

Here is the one thing we are currently hoping for: The folks on the streaming service could be trying to formulate something with the story behind the scenes, and if they can do that, they could be setting the stage for a renewal down the road. We also recognize that some of this could be depend on Oscar Isaac and his availability — he’s not exactly your average TV star! Instead, we are talking about someone who has about a billion different things on the go!

Do you think we could get some Moon Knight season 2 renewal news over the course of February?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







