Happy Valley season 4: Why isn’t it renewed at BBC One?

With tonight being the Happy Valley season 3 finale at BBC One, is there a better time than the present to discuss season 4? Or, to be specific, why said season is not happening?

The first thing that we really should mention is both unfortunate and also true: From the start, there’s been a pretty clear picture about the future of this series or lack thereof. This was meant to be the end of the road, and this is not some situation where the folks over at BBC One came in with some demands that the series need to be tied up. The writing and acting here is brilliant from top to bottom; if there was a way for the powers-that-be to instantly continue it, we feel like they would.

Ultimately, the thing about many British shows is that there isn’t some mandate to extend them forever. From the start, they are clearly designed to have beginning, middle, and end parts. They don’t have some forever run and that’s okay. The fact that we even got a season 3 for Happy Valley is a miracle in itself, especially when you consider that there were years when it felt almost impossible to happen. We are thrilled that we’re here at the end of the day!

Now, of course, we’re left to sit around and wonder if there is at least going to be a chance for creator Sally Wainwright to work with the network again. We’re sure that both she and the cast will have opportunities, but we’re going to take a patient approach. Sure, there is no way to fully replicate the excellence of this show, but who knows? The powers that be could come up with some other awesome ideas that we would love to see explored down the road.

So, in the end, let’s just be grateful that we’ve gone on this extraordinary run over the years. There is no reason to fret or think about anything more.

Are you sad that there is no Happy Valley season 4 coming to BBC One down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

